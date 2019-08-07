Rocko’s Modern Life Creator on Whether the Show Could Return Again

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling releases this Friday on Netflix thanks to a distribution deal with Nickelodeon, and it brings the eponymous wallaby and friends into the present with some major culture shock. Despite the changes, it’s picks up where the television show previously left off, leaving us to wonder: could there be more?

We won’t spoil the special here, there’s no definitive conclusion to the series or anything at its end, leaving it open to perhaps returning in the future. In fact, if anything, the conclusion sets up a new and interesting status quo for the franchise, with a number of possible storylines that could branch out of Static Cling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook.com recently had to the chance to catch up with Rocko’s Modern Life creator Joe Murray via email, and asked whether he’d be open to returning to Rocko’s Modern Life again after the special, and while he didn’t say he wouldn’t, he did say he didn’t think it would happen.

ComicBook.com: You briefly mentioned in one of your blogs about how your move to Belgium also might coincide with your retirement of sorts, with Let’s Go Luna being “a good show to go out on.” Is this your last swing at Rocko, do you think? Or is there something more there if you get the call that there’s interest in returning to that well?

Joe Murray: Usually when I flirt with retirement, it means that I got frustrated with something within the industry where I said “I’m too old and experienced to have to deal with this crap”. But then something excites me again and I get lured back into the fray. I would definitely talk about it if more Rockos were on the table, but I highly doubt [it.]

*****

Here’s how Netflix describes the special:

“After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos, touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis, an instant-print kiosk has replaced Rocko’s old job at Kind-of-a-Lot-O-Comics, and radioactive energy drinks turn their consumers into mutants.”

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling is set to release on Netflix this Friday, August 9th. The special features the voices of returning cast members Carlos Alazraqui as Rocko, Tom Kenny as Heffer, Mr. Lawrence as Filburt, Charlie Adler as Mr. Bighead, and more. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the special right here.