‘Roswell’ Reboot Gets A Pilot Order From The CW

The dream of the ’90s continues to be alive and well at The CW, with the network ordering a Roswell pilot the would revive the series that debuted in 1999. Much like the original series, this new version would be adapted from the series of Roswell High books.

Carina Adly MacKenzie will serve as the pilot’s executive producer and writer, with Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Lawrence Bender and Kevin Kelly Brown all also serving as executive producers. Brown was also an executive producer on the original series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming reboot doesn’t currently have a title and will feature a slightly different premise from the previous series, which ran for three seasons. The reboot’s logline is as follows:

“After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.”

The original series may have been short-lived, but it had a passionate fan-following, thanks to its blend of melodrama and sci-fi themes.

Last week, The CW confirmed it would also be moving forward with another reboot of a ’90s series, with a Charmed revival moving forward into the pilot stage.

The reboot was originally pitched last cycle, with the network passing on it. The new approach is described as “fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series” and, similar to the original series, focuses on three sisters in college who discover they are witches. That series ran for eight seasons.

There’s much more sci-fi and supernatural drama moving to the pilot stage at the network, as The CW is also moving forward with the pilot Dead Inside. The series “follows an underachieving beat cop who survived the explosion that killed her hotshot detective brother. When she starts seeing his ghost, their sibling dynamic is flipped on its head as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.”

Stay tuned for details about the Roswell reboot, Charmed and Dead Inside.

[H/T Deadline]