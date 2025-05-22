Moon Knight Creator Reveals What Needs to Happen for Season 2 of MCU Series

Play video

Moon Knight creator Jeremy Slater opens up about what needs to happen in order for a second season of the show to come to fruition. In an interview with ComicBook at the opening of the Epic Universe park, Slater was asked about Moon Knight’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He remains hopeful that the character will return at some point, but he mentioned that it’s primarily up to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac. If the latter is willing to reprise the role and the former finds a good spot for Moon Knight in the MCU’s larger plans, then audiences will see more of the character.

“Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac. I think the ball’s really in their court,” Slater said. “It’s as much or as little Moon Knight as Oscar wants to do. Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there … It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys.”

Moon Knight premiered on Disney+ in 2022, running for six episodes. Though the series ended with a mid-credits scene revealing Jake Lockley, one of Marc Spector’s alternate personalities, was working with Khonshu and killing people, it hasn’t been confirmed when the character will next be seen in the MCU. Isaac did reprise the role for the third season of Marvel’s animated program What If…?

Prior to the launch of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum told ComicBook that “there are plans for Moon Knight down the road” but he does not think that would involve a second season of Moon Knight. Some Marvel fans believe Isaac could make a surprise appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, as he had to cancel an appearance at Star Wars Celebration Japan, which took place around the time Doomsday was starting production.

Winderbaum explained that Moon Knight was developed during a very different time for Marvel Studios, when there was an influx of Disney+ programming designed to introduce characters who could “tie-in to the future.” Now, the studio’s strategy has shifted in an effort to get the MCU back on track after some uneven years. None other than Feige believed it had become like homework for fans to follow the franchise, and he’s putting more of an emphasis on quality over quantity moving forward. It’s unknown how Moon Knight fits within that shifting landscape, especially as the Multiverse Saga builds to its conclusion. Unless Isaac is in Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, Feige might not be able to find a place for Moon Knight until after this current era of the MCU has concluded.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Isaac is game for more Moon Knight. He’s obviously no stranger to franchise fare, having played Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but he’s also a versatile actor who has starred in a variety of projects over the course of his career. An in-demand talent like him will have no shortage of jobs to choose from. Whether or not he comes back might depend on what else he has lined up on his dance card and if Marvel would prevent him from pursuing certain creative endeavors. It’ll be up to Feige to come up with a compelling plan for Moon Knight’s return, appealing to Isaac’s sensibilities as an actor. If he isn’t interested, it would arguably be best to not recast. His performance was one of the highlights of Moon Knight, and it wouldn’t be the same without him.