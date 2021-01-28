Ryan Reynolds Announces New Snapchat Show, First Trailer Released

✖

Ryan Reynolds has become a pretty prolific multi-hyphenate in the entertainment industry, serving as an actor, producer, and advertising whiz on a multitude of projects. On Thursday, it was announced that Reynolds can list a new title to that list -- Snapchat star. Westbrook Media and Snap Inc. have officially announced Ryan Doesn't Know, an upcoming series that will be available to watch exclusively on Snapchat. The series is expected to launch on January 30th, with its twelve-episode run debuting every other day through February 21st. You can check out the first trailer for the series below.

In Ryan Doesn’t Know, Ryan will be joined by a group of talented emerging artists and creators from an array of fields. He’ll speak with incredibly talented experts to collaborate and try his hand at their honed craft. Throughout the series, Ryan will chip away at ice sculpting with Shintaro Okamoto, have a go at visual trickery with VFX expert Trevor Bell, humbly undertake Ulisses World’s world-class program lifting, make latte art with artist Melannie Aquino, learn floral sculpting from creative designer Aurea Molaei, and attempt axe throwing with Cliffton Creque, to name a few.

“Ryan is one of the funniest people out there and watching him connect with and learn from these unbelievably talented creatives is a true joy,” Brad Haugen, President of Westbrook Media, said in a statement. “He and the Maximum Effort team were amazing partners on this project, and of course, we love working with the phenomenal Snap team. We are excited for Ryan to learn a few things and ready to bring more fun to Snapchatters everywhere.”

“Ryan is a brilliant innovator and we're incredibly excited to welcome him to the Snapchat community

in this hilarious and inspiring series,” Sean Mills, Snap’s Head of Content, added. “Following the success of two seasons of Will Smith’s Will From Home, we can’t wait to introduce another hit series from our talented partner, Westbrook Media.”

The launch of Ryan Doesn't Know is the latest collaboration between Westbrook Media and Snap, after the two brought Jaden Smith's The Solution Committee and Will Smith's Will From Home.

As mentioned above, Ryan Doesn't Know will premiere on January 30th, releasing new episodes every other day through February 21st.