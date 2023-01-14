Ryan Reynolds Reveals NSFW Teaser for New Nat Geo TV Series

Ryan Reynolds is a pretty busy guy. Not only is the beloved actor getting ready to make Deadpool 3 with Hugh Jackman, but he also owns some companies, makes hilarious ads, and produces big projects. In fact, it was recently announced that he will be serving as an Executive Producer on Undergods, a new Nat Geo series. According to a recent report from Variety, Reynolds will also be narrating the series, which is set to be released in 2025.

Underdogs is a ten-part natural history series that "will spotlight the unique and unpredictable behaviors of a cast of little-known animal characters in the natural world, including their camouflage techniques, parenting skills and courtship rituals." Yesterday, Reynolds took to Twitter to share a NSFW teaser for the series. You can check it out below:

There’s a species of Canadian badger that subsists solely on Saskatoon berry pie. That is of course in no way true but if it were, we’d document them in Underdogs. @NatGeoTV 2025 pic.twitter.com/ZnJfcOes9p — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 13, 2023

"I love nature series and I love making things my kids can actually watch," Reynolds said in a statement. "We're already having a lot of fun trying to bring a new voice to animal docs. Wildstar has the expertise, experience, and cutting-edge film tech to help us chew up that healthy National Geographic budget. We'll deliver a show that is entertaining, surprising, and will do justice to animals usually stuck as supporting cast."

"Underdogs represents an entirely fresh take on the natural history genre that is sure to delight and inform audiences of all ages," Courteney Monroe, National Geographic Content president added. "With Ryan and Maximum Effort's irreverent spirit and Wildstar's award-winning expertise in wildlife storytelling, we have assembled the perfect team to tell the entertaining stories of nature's unsung heroes with both humor and heart."

"Underdogs explores the animal world with a fresh, fun, and highly entertaining perspective," Wildstar's Dan Rees shared. "Partnering so closely with Ryan and Maximum Effort has allowed us to bake in their inimitable humor every step of the way – from conception to delivery of this unique series. As a result, 'Underdogs' will make you snort with laughter and possibly even spill your coffee on your lap, but ultimately it puts a new spotlight on some of the weirder and less explored denizens of our planet, and all underpinned by sound science and research."

When Is Deadpool 3 Being Released?

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on September 6th, 2024. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year run as Wolverine was over, but both Jackman and Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role and has even had some wardrobe mishaps due to his expanding muscles. Recently, Jackman said that the decision to return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 was his own. On TikTok, u/uncrazed caught up with the X-Men star to ask him how Reynolds convinced him to return to the role. Jackman quipped, "I make my own decisions, brother."

