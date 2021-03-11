Ryan Reynolds Returns As Sugar Panda In New HighKey Ad

✖

The Sugar Panda is back! Last month, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his production company, Maximum Effort, teamed up HighKey snacks in a hilarious ad. In an effort to "cancel sugar, not cookies," the Panda voiced by Reynolds is a warning for all who consume too much sugar. The little carton creature has seen better days, but he's back again in a new ad. The Sugar Panda tries to sell some sugar to a neighbor, who tries to inform him that "too much sugar is bad for you." The toothless panda refuses to hear about the healthier HighKey option and his heart nearly stops mid-conversation while he also suffers a nose bleed. It's both haunting and hilarious!

"In an effort to Cancel Sugar, Not Cookies, HighKey is on a mission to eliminate over 10 million pounds of sugar from the American diet with their low-carb, low-sugar snacks that taste just as great as the original but without the guilt. To help them meet this goal, the brand partnered with Ryan Reynolds and his marketing firm Maximum Effort to launch a campaign starring Sugar Panda, an unusual animated spokesperson, last month," HighKey explains. "It’s a simple playbook: Cartoon mascot ✅ Jingle ✅ Delicious product ✅ Blood, drug, bodily function jokes ✅," Reynolds wrote on Instagram. You can check out the ad in the post below:

Reynolds is no stranger to the ad game. In fact, he recently graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine. The actor has put out an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. Maximum Effort also made a funny Match.com commercial recently and Reynolds has done some great commercials for his gin company, Aviation Gin.

While Reynolds may have his hand in a lot of businesses, he's not slowing down in the acting department. Reynolds recently wrapped filming The Adam Project for Netflix, a new sci-fi movie that is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. The actor has been sharing some fun photos of the set featuring himself with Ruffalo, who plays his father in the movie. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin.

