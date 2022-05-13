New Ryan Reynolds TV Series Is Part of FX's Summer Programming Schedule

✖

FX Networks has announced its summer 2022 programming schedule and it includes a new TV series from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds has partnered with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest creator Rob McElhenney for the docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which follows the real-life account of how the two stars got together and purchased the UK soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. Red Dragons. If you've ever seen an episode of Ted Lasso in your life, you know just how fun a fish-out-of-water story about Americans/Canadians wandering into the world of UK Soccer can be.

An underdog story the whole world can root for. @VancityReynolds & @RMcElhenney take on owning a football club in North Wales, UK. FX's docuseries Welcome to Wrexham premieres August 24. Stream on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/giQi8OOhXI — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) May 13, 2022

The North Wales soccer club posted on its official website:

"As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen's takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew."

Nick Grad, president, of original programming at FX Entertainment has already revealed that Welcome to Wrexham will get a two-season run:

"Rob McElhenney has been an all-star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

If nothing else, Welcome to Wrexham will be a unique sort of TV content experiment than most American audiences have seen. Both Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have proven to be savvy observers of the modern landscape: Reynolds has gone from movie star to one-man mogul, using his celebrity and comedic sensibility to launch several successful business ventures (Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile); Rob McElhenny turned Sunny into the longest-running live-action TV sitcom of all time and expanded on that success with Apple's Mythic Quest. Taking those two talent sets together and there's a real good chance that Welcome to Wrexham will indeed offer a mix of dry wit humor and real cultural ambassadorship.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," McElhenney and Reynolds said in a statement after the team acquisition. "Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham. Wrexham AFC is only in a position to thrive because of the incredible efforts of the Wrexham Supporters Trust. Their members are a fitting reflection of the integrity and spirit of the town and they will always have an important role at the club."