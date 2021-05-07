Ryan Reynolds Threatens Mythic Quest's Rob McElhenney With Legal Action for Not Drinking Aviation Gin on Jimmy Kimmel Live

✖

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest star Rob McElhenney made his entrance holding a tray with a bottle of tequila and two shot glasses in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. After returning from a commercial break however, McElhenney claimed he made a mistake with the tequila drinking, saying he's "not contractually allowed to drink tequila on television." Instead, McElhenney claimed he was only allowed to drink Reynolds' own Aviation Gin, holding up a bottle for the camera. The pair recently acquired the Welsh football club Wrexham AFC which allegedly kicked off the alcohol requirement.

"I bought a football team with this guy, and the next thing I know it turns out I don't read the fine print in the contracts and now I have to hock this gin," McElhenney said with a smile. "I met him via social media. One day I got a direct message from him, this tall handsome gentleman slid directly into my DMs and said 'I'm a big fan of yours,' and I said 'This is intriguiging.' And we just became friends that way, and then I realized I'd known him for years abut we had never met in person, we were just text buddies. And I had this idea to buy a football team over in the UK and I thought 'Well Ryan's pretty entrepreneurial, maybe he might be interested in that.' So I texted him and asked him if he'd be into it and he said 'Yeah!'"

McElhenney went on to claim that the pair only met in person as recently as two weeks ago, adding, "I met him for the first time two weeks ago. That's not a joke, we just met when we shot a promo for the club."

Reynolds and McElhenney previously confirmed that they're in talks to start a new women’s football initiative through their newly acquired club in addition to other hires throughout the organization

“All of these people will help us create the kind of commercial opportunities that the third-oldest club in the world deserves, and we will reinvest that revenue back into Wrexham AFC and the community," they said earlier this year. “2020 was a difficult year and there are likely to be further public health challenges in the months ahead, but we hope to be cheering the team on from the stands as soon as it’s safe to do so in 2021.”