Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has partnered with It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia and Mythic Quest creator Rob McElhenney to acquire fifth-division English soccer club Wrexham AFC. The two actors/producers plan to use their celebrity platform to both hype Wales-based Wrexham AFC in the National League, and use their investment in the team as focus for a forthcoming documentary series that can air globally. Early reports state that Reynolds and McElhenney have pledged to invest at least $2.64 million in the team and its infrastructure over an unspecified amount of time. At the same time, the to stars will use their platforms to help build Wrexham AFC's following.

Ryan Reynolds is already a one-man marketing machine who could make major waves on the professional soccer front. Sportico points out that the Deadpool star already has a bigger Twitter following than English Premiere League champions Liverpool FC, meaning he could exponentially increase Wrexham AFC's exposure with a few slaps of his thumbs. McElhenney similarly has many creative and production ties to both Disney/FX (where It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia has become the longest-running live-action comedy of all time), as well as Apple TV+, which airs his new series Mythic Quest. More importantly, Reynols and McElhenney are both witty/raunchy comedic visionaries, who have made great leading strides in the marketing for the era of social media and YouTube clips. They could arguably end up making a fifth-tier team more popular than the Premiere League favorites...

In an address to the Wrexham Supporters Trust that owns the team, Reynolds and McElhenney laid out a mission statement - which perfectly encapsulates the fun, comedic approach their taking with this: