Taco Bell Introduces At Home Taco Bar Just in Time for Cinco de Mayo Celebrations

✖

In an attempt to help the masses celebrating Cinco de Mayo this week while under quarantine, Taco Bell has introduced an At Home Taco Bar kit that will allow families to put together classic Taco Bell favorites from the safety of their home. The company touts the kit will feed six individuals and includes eight flour tortillas, a dozen crunchy taco shells, nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, nacho cheese sauce, and hot sauce, all for the very reasonable price of $25. Better yet, all kits are available nationwide through Taco Bell's various delivery partners, but should the likes of Grubhub not be available in your area, the kits are also available at all Taco Bell drive-through locations through Tuesday.

“Our food has always been a catalyst of bringing people together, and we’re finding new ways to do this from a safe distance until we can all be together again,” Taco Bell marketing head Melissa Friebe said in a statement. “No matter the meal they create, we’re excited to give fans a new at home Taco Bell experience.”

In addition to the At Home Kit, the fan-favorite fast-food chain has added a set of recipe cards to its blog that will allow Taco Bell fiends to use the kit to recreate popular items from the restaurant. The recipes can be seen on the official Taco Bell blog and include Crunchy Tacos, Double Decker Tacos, Soft Tacos, Nachos Supreme, Nacho Crunch Quesadillas, and 7-Layer Dip.

Better yet, Taco Bell also included one cocktail recipe (a Wild Strawberry Tequila Sunrise) and a mocktail recipe (Mtn Dew Baja Blast Mexican Mule) for those wanting a refreshing side to pair with their at-home Taco Bell goodies. Again, all recipes can be seen here.

With an emphasis placed on the At Home Taco Bar, it would appear the company isn't doing free Doritos Locos Tacos for the first time in a month on Tuesday. Previously, the chain had given out free tacos to anyone using the drive-through every Tuesday.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.