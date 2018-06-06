Netflix Casts ‘Mad Men’ Alum as Sabrina the Teenage Witch

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are making their way to Netflix, and the streaming service has found its leading lady.

On Friday, Netflix announced that Kiernan Shipka, best for her role as Sally Draper in AMC’s Mad Men, has been tapped to play Sabrina in the new series. The upcoming Sabrina show was originally intended for The CW, but moved to Netflix last year with a two-season order.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The title character won’t be much like the original TV character portrayed by Melissa Joan Hart. This Sabrina is described as “an empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, [who] is just beginning her dark education as a sorceress, even as she tries to maintain a normal life as a sophomore at Baxter High. Intelligent, compassionate and brave to the point of recklessness, Sabrina is all that stands between us and the forces of darkness that threaten our world.”

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Riverdale showrunner who will take on the same role with Sabrina, released the following statement regarding Shipka’s casting:

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own.”

There is no release date for the new Sabrina series at this time, but it will be streaming on Netflix when it arrives.