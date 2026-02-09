Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s New Trailer Secretly Sets Up a New MCU Vigilante

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is almost here, and the upcoming series seems to secretly set up a new MCU vigilante. There are tons of superheroes in the MCU, with the street-level corner of the franchise being filled with heroes like Daredevil, Spider-Man, and Ms. Marvel. However, a new street-level vigilante may be joining the fight as part of Daredevil’s Army.

At the end of Born Again season 1, Daredevil explains that he needs to start an army to fight Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. Fisk has already imprisoned tons of New York’s vigilantes in a massive holding facility, including The Punisher. Saving these heroes is probably a major part of season 2, and the first teaser already hints at this.

The Swordsman Could Join Daredevil’s Army In Born Again Season 2

Jacques “Jack” Duquesne, aka the Swordsman, made his debut in the Hawkeye TV series. Played by Tony Dalton, the character was a loose adaptation of his comic book counterpart, where he is typically an enemy of Hawkeye. The MCU’s Swordsman, however, takes more inspiration from the arcs in which he is a superhero. Swordsman plays a minor role in Daredevil: Born Again season 1, with him being a wealthy rival of Fisk. At the end of the season, he is shown in one of Fisk’s vigilante containment cells.

However, the first teaser for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 hints that Swordsman may have a bigger role this time around. The teaser features a shot of Daredevil among Fisk’s containment cells. However, they’re all empty. This implies that Daredevil could break the captured vigilantes out in season 2, meaning that Swordsman would be freed.

There has been lots of speculation surrounding which vigilantes will be part of Daredevil’s Army. If Daredevil truly does save Swordsman, than he would be a perfect candidate. He already has a motive of hating Fisk, and Daredevil could recruit him to his army while breaking him out. Outside of Jessica Jones, there are basically no other confirmed vigilante superheroes for Daredevil’s army, so Swordsman is a perfect pick.

A major benefit of giving Swordsman a bigger role in Born Again is the show’s TV-MA rating. Since he uses a sword, his fighting style is inherently violent. The mature rating would allow him to actually use his sword to kill people, as this is probably too bloody from most other Marvel projects.

Having a wealthy member of New York’s elites join Daredevil’s Army would also make for an interesting dynamic. Daredevil has spent most of his superhero career fighting Fisk and other elites. So, this would add an inherent conflict to the team despite Swordsman’s vigilante history.

The Swordsman Has A Bright Future As A Street-Level Antihero

The MCU doesn’t have a lot of antiheroes, and Swordsman is a perfect pick for one after Daredevil: Born Again season 2. Deadpool is one of Marvel’s most famous antiheroes, but Deadpool & Wolverine turned him into more of a multiversal character. While Deadpool started as a street-level mutant in the FOX movies, this past is long behind him.

The Thunderbolts aren’t antiheroes any more, as their New Avenger status means that they are essentially pure heroes. The Punisher is one of the only other antiheroes in the MCU, but he doesn’t have the pagentry of a true superhero. Swordsman, however, is a perfect candidate. He is an increidbly goofy character, but he is able to switch between villain and hero roles based on the story.

Tony Dalton has become a big name thanks to his time on Better Call Saul, meaning that the MCU could give him a bigger spotlight than the franchise originally planned. The actor is incredibly charasmatic, great at playing characters with villainous streaks, and recognizable enough to carry his own project. The MCU could easily turn Swordsman into a major Marvel hero, like the series has done so many times before.

However, however Marvel ever wants to achieve these plans, it all depends on Daredevil: Born Again season 2. If the character’s potentially larger role is received well, then Marvel may continue putting him in future street-level projects. If he isn’t received well, or fans care more about returning characters from the Netflix shows, Swordsman’s time in the MCU could end here. Either way, fans of Swordsman and Tony Dalton need to keep their eyes on Born Again season 2.