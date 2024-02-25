The Last of Us & Mission: Impossible Win SAG Stunt Awards

The SAG Awards kicked off in Los Angeles this evening as actors celebrate the best performances of 2023. Film and TV fans are eager to see their favorites win tonight, and some big projects have already taken home prizes. The award for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series has been awarded to HBO's The Last of Us while Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture went to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

"They endured. They survived. Give a round of applause for the @thelastofus," SAG shared on Instagram. "Brace yourselves for the ultimate cinematic adrenaline rush! @missionimpossible, congrats on your Outstanding Action Performance!" they added in another post. You can check them out below:

The Last of Us beat out The Mandalorian, Beef, Ahsoka, and Barry. Mission: Impossible beat John Wick: Chapter 4, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Barbie, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Earlier this year, The Mandalorian took home an Emmy for stunts.

When Is The Last of Us Season 2 Being Released?

While The Last of Us is heading back into production, it is currently unclear when the series will be back. Showrunner Craig Mazin appeared on Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast last year and spoke about preparing for the new season ahead of the strikes.

"We were able to map out all of Season 2," Mazin said. "And I also wrote and submitted the script for the first episode and sent it in [to HBO] around 10:30 or 10:40 PM right before the midnight [makes a "kajoomph" sound] and the strike began."

Mazin noted that by getting The Last of Us Season 2 mapped out and the first script finished, the show would be able to keep "below-the-line crew members" employed and working through the strike.

"To the extent that we can keep anybody below the line working, that's fantastic," Mazin explained. "I think it's becoming essentially a near certainty that we won't be able to start [filming] when we were hoping to start, which is upsetting. We are all raring to go. This is what we are born to do. This is how we not only choose to live our lives, but I believe [how we] are compelled to live our lives. Otherwise, why the hell would we do this insane job? I can assure you it's not for money."

Stay tuned for more SAG updates.