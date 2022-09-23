Kenan Thompson Reveals All that Sketches He Thinks Would Work on Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson revealed which All That sketches would actually translate to Saturday Night Live. Entertainment Weekly said that his Pierre Escargot character and Good Burger will still do numbers. Amanda Bynes' "Ask Ashley" sketches were also mentioned as fun options. As his stint on SNL has continued, the creative minds have become more and more amendable to incorporating All That bits into his performances. Jimmy Fallon actually got Kel Mitchell to come back for a Good Burger bit that crushed on the Internet. So, a longer stint of those classics would definitely play on the longer-tenure show with all of those older Millennials in the audience. Check out what he had to say today.

"I want to say there's some sketches from All That that would work on SNL. I feel like Pierre Escargot could work, you know? Even if he slid out on the Update desk or something like that in the tub or something like that. That could be funny. I mean, I want to say Good Burger would work in a way — just the adult version or something like that," Thompson explained. "Adults having to work at Good Burger or whatever that version would be.... A lot of the interstitial straight-to-camera things remind me of early Weekend Update when they were doing Roseannadanna and like those very straight to camera without anybody's help. Loud Librarian or Amanda, when she was the angry little girl yelling about it. Ask Ashley. Yeah, Ask Ashley! I think those kind of things would work because it's a talent showcase, and that's what SNL is. It's like, 'Here are the people we think is funny. Go.' And America usually tends to agree."

The SNL star spoke to Chance the Rapper about what's kept him around comedy after all this time. SXSW played host to the conversation and Kenan brought his unique perspective to performing in Studio 8H. Copying that in any other arena would be really difficult.

"We're on Season 46 right now — I've been there for 17 [years]," he explained. "It's a wild place! That's why I am never in a rush to leave because I have never seen anything like it and number two, there aren't many live shows left. It never gets old because it's sketch comedy and it changes every week."

"You were either a child actor in movies…or you just were a TV kid and that's all you did," Thompson added when asked about his time on All-That. "You aren't a working person that goes from job to job to job and just has a career. That was a new-ish type of thing. Our generation was focused on getting other jobs and other gigs."

What's your favorite All That sketch? Let us know down in the comments!