Saturday Night Live Fans Are Shook After Kim Kardashian’s Savage Jokes About Kanye West and OJ Simpson

Kim Kardashian has finally appeared on Saturday Night Live as a host, and those watching can’t get enough. Enough so, the socialite is still trending on some social media networks. The writers behind Kardashian’s opening monologue wasted no time getting into the thick of things, poking fun at the family’s rise to star status thanks to their involvement in the infamous murder trial of OJ Simpson.

Between that and a quick stab at the failed presidential run of her husband Kanye West, there are plenty of viral soundbites to be had. That’s not even to mention the star-studded sketch she was involved in with WWE wrestlers, stars from The Boys, NBA players, and more.

fightin’ words

https://twitter.com/Ait_Iti/status/1447091981516095493?s=20

Well, Whaddaya Know

https://twitter.com/Lettie4u/status/1447066463257366529?s=20

Deep Roasted

Not a fan of Kim Kardashian, but she (or some comedy writer) absolutely deep roasted everyone.



Well played.



#snl #KimKardashian #saturdaynightlive pic.twitter.com/k4D2XnVb3I — AC  (@ACinPhilly) October 10, 2021

Thanksgiving’s Gonna be Awkward

All tears

Kim Kardashian's SNL monologue: "No, I'm not running for President. We can't have three failed politicians in one family." 🤣🤣🤣 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 10, 2021

Kim no

damn.

I don’t know who wrote Kim Kardashian’s jokes but damn #SNL pic.twitter.com/fG5qtrZec1 — Devin (but spookier 🦇) 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) October 10, 2021

*****

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Saturday nights. It’s also streaming live on Peacock for the first time ever this season.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images