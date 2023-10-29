Saturday Night Live Parodies Hallmark Movies With Hilarious Horror Sketch

Spooky season calls for extra spooky sketches on Saturday Night Live. During the show's latest episode, the crew at Studio 8H lampooned Hallmark Christmas movies by setting them the horror genre. Under the fictional Hallmark Horror label, first-time host Nate Bargatze and Chloe Fineman parodied Hallmark's standard over-the-top rom-com films.

In the sketch, Bargatze's character and Fineman's reconnect after previously attending school together in their small hometown. There's only one problem: Bargatze's character is a serial killer that's been slaughtering much of the townfolk. As you might expect from a Hallmark pic, the meet cute turns into something much more as the two end up getting engaged by the end of the fake trailer. See it all for yourself below.

A Stab at Love, only on Hallmark pic.twitter.com/7BLRpxqGBS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 29, 2023

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.