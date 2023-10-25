Saturday Night Live Host Nate Bargatze Forced to Get Edgy in New Promo

Nate Bargatze is about to make his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, following the show's new strike-time standard of having non-actors leading the show each weekend. Bargatze's signature calm demeanor is apparent from the start of the promo when SNL's Andrew Dismukes and Devon Walker arrive at Studio 8H and convince the comedian to become "more Hollywood."

Bargatze then throws a coffee gifted to him by SNL newcomer Chloe Troast to the ground before vandalizing the studio. He even decides to flip off the camera, just so those tuning in know just how edgy he really is. See Bargatze's first SNL promo for yourself below.

Through three weeks of Season 49, SNL has featured two comedians, Bartgatze and Pete Davidson, and a Latin hiphop sensation Bad Bunny. Though actors haven't hosted the live sketch comedy, the likes of Pedro Pascal have appeared in a few sketches, something by SAG-AFTRA as they're not promoting any certain project.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.