Saturday Night Live Features Surprise Christopher Walken Appearance

Saturday Night Live is still pulling out all the stops. After a star-studded episode last week, the live sketch comedy had a superstar help open Season 49's latest episode. During the cold open featuring an appearance by Mikey Day's Joe Biden, Christopher Walken appeared to help viewers get into spooky season.

Walken's appearance on October 28th is his first in over 15 years, last appearing as host during a Season 33 episode in 2008. At the time, Walken appeared on the series alongside Panic! At The Disco. Saturday's appearance is Walken's eighth time appearing in the flesh on the show, in addition to countless other impersonations throughout the years.

The actor's most famous appearance probably comes during his Season 25 hosting job as he appeared in the legendary "More Cowbell" skit with Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Chris Parnell, Chris Kattan, and Horatio Sanz.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.