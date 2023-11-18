Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa Returns for Second Hosting Stint

Tonight's edition of Saturday Night Live is the second straight new episode of November. Jason Momoa is set to host the episode, which will be his second time standing in the head role at Studio 8H. He previously hosted a Season 44 episode on December 8, 2018. Joining the Aquaman alumnus as musical guest is Tate McRae, the budding popstar making her stop at 30 Rock.

The November 18th episode is the last new episode before a week-long Thanksgiving hiatus, giving the cast and crew of the live sketch comedy time to go home and spend time with their families. Things will then reconvene with new episodes beginning Saturday, December 2nd. So far, NBC has announced three December episodes (December 2nd, December 9th, and December 16th) before Christmas. Hosts and musical guests for those episodes have yet to be announced.

"Here's my generation, this is when I was raised," Momoa previously said of his hosting debut in 2018. "Right there, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, Oh my God. He also pointed out Tracy Morgon, then proceeded to head out onto the main stage and surprise some who were sitting in the stands with a shout and some claps. He then stood on the stage and as he ran off he said home sweet home.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.