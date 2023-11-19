Saturday Night Live: Jason Momoa Leads Roman Empire Rap Sketch

Saturday Night Live has put their stamp on the viral Roman Empire meme which kicked off while the show was on hiatus. The sketch, a pre-taped segment that aired right after a live sketch (that also featured Momoa), begins with Ego Nwodim and Jason Momoa seated in bed. A sad song begins to play and it becomes clear that this couple is facing tough times, and while we meet a few other couples one thing is clear, the women aren't sure what the men are thinking about, but as you can expect, they were just thinking about the Roman Emprie the entire time.

A few months ago a viral trend was women asking their romantic partners (men, mostly) how often they think about the Roman Empire. Answers ranged from "every day" to "every week" to "never," but the daily thinking of the Roman Empire was said often enough that it became a meme and a real "Men are from Mars, Women from Venus" moment. The Saturday Night Live music video features Jason Momoa, Kenan Thompson, and Mikey Day as the Rome-obsessed men. Naturally, in true SNL fashion, the sketch takes a turn and makes it a must watch.

what is he thinking... pic.twitter.com/CqzQe6gRc6 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2023

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.