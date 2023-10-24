The Tonight Show Gets New Head Writer Amid Recent Controversies

There’s a shakeup underway at 30 Rock. Amid reports of behind-the-scenes workplace hostilities, The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon has found itself with a new head writer. According to a new report from Deadline, AD Miles is returning to the show, replacing Mason Steinberg atop the writers’ room behind the late-night show. The longtime Fallon collaborator returns to late-night having last worked on the series in 2017.

Miles’ first stint as head writer lasted from 2014 until 2017; before that, he served as the head writer on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon from 2009 through the transition to The Tonight Show.

In a bombshell report in September, Fallon was accused of creating a hostile workplace with his “erratic” behavior.

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” one former employee said in the Rolling Stones report. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

“Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life. I didn’t want to live anymore. I thought about taking my own life all the time,” another former employee added. “I knew deep down I would never actually do it, but in my head, I’m like, ‘Why do I think about this all the time?’”

Shortly after the report first broke, Fallon reportedly apologized to members of his staff in a show-wide call. “I’m sorry if I embarrassed you,” Fallon reportedly said on the call. “I never set out to create that type of atmosphere at the show. I think sometimes I’m working with the best of the best, you guys are the top of the game.”

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people. I just wanted to… say I miss you guys,” Fallon added.

The show has since picked back up with new episodes now that the Writers Guild of America strike has stopped.