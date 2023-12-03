Saturday Night Live Fans Loving Michael Longfellow's New Weekend Update Character
Michael Longfellow's newest character, an old fashioned Cigarette, is a hit with audiences.
Michael Longfellow is a sudden Saturday Night Live favorite. Having joined the live sketch comedy prior to the start of Season 48, Longfellow has spent two years as a feature player on the series. Now, his latest character is making waves across social media. On the episode that aired on Saturday, December 2nd, Longfellow played an "Old Fashioned Cigarette."
In the first and only feature during the episode's "Weekend Update" segment, Cigarette and Update host Colin Jost bantered about Australia potentially banning disposable vapes across the country. With many of the show's other sketches falling flat with audiences, Longfellow's "Weekend Update" feature was a star of the night.
Too Funny
My God I love when the audience throws Jost and Che for a loop on SNL's Weekend Update... God I love them, too hilarious 😅🤣— DarKnightKilla13 (@DarKnight131390) December 3, 2023
Crying
Weekend Update has me in tears!!!🤣🤣🤣😥😥— 🌻🌊🇺🇸Mr. Resister🇵🇷🌊🌻 (@MisterResiste12) December 3, 2023
Perfect
weekend update you were perfect as always #snl— emily (@lokimulaney) December 3, 2023
He Saved It
cigarette dude saved weekend update, why isnt #snl funny— heather (@lady_slim_) December 3, 2023
Branching Out
Michael Longfellow is branching out I love it #SNL #EmmaStone #WeekendUpdate— Cinemageddon Reviews (@cinemageddon) December 3, 2023
Hilarious
Tonight’s #WeekendUpdate was hilarious, even when they broke at one point! #SNL— Joel Garcia (@MrJoelGarcia9) December 3, 2023
Answered Prayers
LONGFELLOW ON WEEKEND UPDATE I PRAYED FOR TIMES LIKE THIS— les janus de paris (@seventennorth) December 3, 2023
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.