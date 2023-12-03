Saturday Night Live Fans Loving Michael Longfellow's New Weekend Update Character

Michael Longfellow is a sudden Saturday Night Live favorite. Having joined the live sketch comedy prior to the start of Season 48, Longfellow has spent two years as a feature player on the series. Now, his latest character is making waves across social media. On the episode that aired on Saturday, December 2nd, Longfellow played an "Old Fashioned Cigarette."

In the first and only feature during the episode's "Weekend Update" segment, Cigarette and Update host Colin Jost bantered about Australia potentially banning disposable vapes across the country. With many of the show's other sketches falling flat with audiences, Longfellow's "Weekend Update" feature was a star of the night.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.