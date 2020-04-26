Saturday Night Live Calls Up Paul Rudd for FaceTime Sketch

Paul Rudd joined SNL from Home to have a chat with his cousin Mandy. He suspects that she has coronavirus and they get into a light argument about how the Marvel actor has changed. Gal Gadot’s Believe video got pilloried during the skit and they also mentioned Ratatouille. He’s always such a good sport and took jokes about him failing to win a Golden Globe. Rudd’s time as Ant-Man also got mentioned by name. The Avenger star looks like so many of us hanging out at home with the standard t-shirt and sweatpants combo. The second episode of the special At-Home edition of the show has stepped up the production value of the proceedings considerably. It looks as though every one of the cast members has received a green screen and enhanced lighting for shooting television quality visuals.

There were a ton of other surprises in store for the second episode as Brad Pitt hosted and dressed up like Dr. Fauci for the opener. Two weeks ago Tom Hanks hosted the first edition of the show filmed remotely with Chris Martin from Coldplay as the musical guest. Making these shows is a tremendous lift, so you have to commend the cast and crew for their effort. They're figuring things out as they go along and it's been amazing to try and see this whole project come together. This week has actually had some weird subversion of the format, using the Zoom format to stitch people into settings they obviously can't occupy right now. Understanding the limitations and trying to do the best with what's available is going to be crucial if the season has to stretch into early summer.

Comicbook.com's own Adam Barnhardt explained the problems that could stem from that earlier today:

"For the past seven seasons, each year has featured 21 episodes and the five years prior to that, NBC order 22 episodes per season. In that same timeframe, the latest a season has aired has been May 21 (Season 41, 2015-2016), which means the network and show would need to pump out five more episodes between now and then. Tonight's episode will be the 17th of Season 45, so it's possible they'd be able to reach 21 by the end of May, a move that'd only allow them one week off."

