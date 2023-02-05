SNL: Sarah Paulson Makes Surprise Appearance During Pedro Pascal Episode

It's been well documented for years that The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is very good friends with American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson. The pair have been spotted at events together, even shouted out each other for their friendship, and now they've finally worked on a project together after Sarah made a surprise appearance during the episode of Saturday Night Live that Pascal was hosting. The top of the hour sketch for Pascal's episode began as a school assembly wherein Pascal was revealed to be Mr. Ben, a clear student favorite who was telling them a thing or two about being online.

The sketch makes it clear that the Gen-Z students being taught by Pascal's Mr. Ben have a lot of affection for him, creating multiple fan-cams about him and his appearance at school. After being called "Daddy" multiple times by the students, they go into detail about how being online has broken their brains, and its why they had to make Mr. Ben "Daddy" and had to make "Ms. Jenny" into "Mommy." It's revealed then that Ms. Jenny is none other than Sarah Paulson.

"Honey they've been through so much," Pascal says, turning to Paulson. "Let's just tell them the truth. Ms Jenny and I, we're in love." Paulson then replies, "Fine, it's true. He's daddy, I'm mommy, and we're all a happy family. No crumbs left." The students, and audience, then cheered.

Given his roles as The Mandalorian in the hit Disney+ series and as Joel in The Last of Us, Pascal's affinity for becoming daddy has been palpable for a few years. In a recent interview with ET, Pascal was asked if he was aware he was "the daddy of the internet," prompting him to reply, "Yup, I'm your cool, slutty Daddy." It's been going viral ever since.