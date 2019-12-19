Star Wars Actors Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac Are Having Fun on FaceTime

✖

Earlier today, Joe Biden was officially projected to win the 2020 election and is expected to soon become the 46th President of the United States. During the election, many celebrities have been vocal about their support for Biden, taking part in various fundraisers for the candidate. Now that he's officially expected to win, many famous folks have taken to social media to show their excitement. One such person is Pedro Pascal, the actor known for playing the titular character in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The actor took to his Instagram Stories to share screenshots of himself having fun with friends, including Oscar Isaac, on FaceTime. Isaac, of course, is also known for Star Wars. The actor recently wrapped up the sequel trilogy by playing Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Pascal's FaceTimes also include some fun with his best pal, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson. You can also see in one of the screenshots that Pascal has a group chat going with Sam Rockwell, Leslie Bibb, and Piper Perabo. Now that’s a chat we’d like to see! You can view his adorable photo with Isaac below:

(Photo: Instagram)

To check out the rest of Pascal’s celebrity-fueled stories, click here. (You have about 21 hours until they go away.) As for The Mandalorian, Pascal recently confirmed with Variety that he was on set more for the second season.

"For Season 2, Pascal says he was on the set far more, though he still sat out many of Mando’s stunts," Variety revealed. The site points out that "some actors would have walked away" from a role that was so constricting, siting how odd it would have been if Robert Downey Jr. only portrayed Iron Man while wearing the suit.

"If there were more than just a couple of pages of a one-on-one scene, I did feel uneasy about not, in some instances, being able to totally author that," Pascal explained about playing the role. "But it was so easy in such a sort of practical and unexciting way for it to be up to them. When you’re dealing with a franchise as large as this, you are such a passenger to however they’re going to carve it out. It’s just so specific. It’s 'Star Wars.'"

Brand new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season debut on Disney+ on Fridays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.