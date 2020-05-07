Saturday Night Live Announces Early "At Home" Season Finale

As the fight against COVID-19 continues, many beloved TV shows are wrapping up their seasons earlier than expected, finding new and different ways to deliver finales that fans will enjoy. That goes for Saturday Night Live as well, which will be ending its 45th season this weekend. The cast members aren't returning to the iconic stage for the finale, instead continuing the trend of SNL At Home and recording sketches from their living rooms.

On Thursday, NBC and Saturday Night Live announced that the long-running sketch comedy series will be concluding Season 45 on May 9th at 11:30 pm ET. The episode will mark the show's third At Home edition since the onset of the pandemic. Unlike the first two episodes that featured this unconventional format, the SNL season finale will not feature a host or musical guest.

The announcement regarding the season finale was made via a tweet from the Saturday Night Live Twitter account on Thursday morning. The tweet contains a short video teaser about the finale, showing bloopers from the cast recording at home, along with the message "Season Finale this Saturday!!!"

The first SNL At Home episode saw iconic actor Tom Hanks deliver the opening monologue, fresh off of his battle with coronavirus. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin provided a musical performance. The second episode opened with Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci and Miley Cyrus joined as the musical guest.

The Season 45 cast of SNL is anchored by longtime series veterans Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, the latter of which is the longest-tenured cast member in series history. The rest of the cast includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang.

The season finale of Saturday Night Live will air on NBC this Saturday night, May 9th, at 11:30 pm ET.

