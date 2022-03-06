Saturday Night Live: Oscar Isaac Teases Moon Knight, Encourages Kids To Be Weirdos

Oscar Isaac made his Saturday Night Live debut Saturday night, only lasting seconds before teasing his upcoming role in Disney+’s Moon Knight. During his opening monologue, Isaac said he was excited for fans to see what he’s been working on with Marvel Studios. He then went on to reveal clips from his first-ever acting role, a movie titled The Avenger he made with a childhood friend.

“Not The Avengers, which was a massive blockbuster. No, no. This was The Avenger, which is a movie I wrote, directed and starred in when I was 10 years old,” the actor said of his childhood project. “It was shot on location in my buddy Bruce Ferguson’s backyard, in our hometown of Miami, Florida. I play a ninja assassin training to fight his nemesis, and we actually have a clip.”

He then ended his monologue by telling those to tune in to encourage kids to be weirdos, just as he was in the aformentioned home film.

Oscar Isaac’s Monologue! pic.twitter.com/iDro6kRpZp — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 6, 2022

“He’s brutal,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said of the series. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do.

“There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this, right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

According to Disney+’s official synopsis, Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Moon Knight debuts on Disney+ on March 30th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

