Original Saved by the Bell Star Is Open to Return for the Reboot

There was some big news on the streaming front on Tuesday with NBCUniversal announcing the name and launch date for its long-awaited streaming service. The service, named Peacock, will launch in April 2020, but there was more exciting news in the announcement as well. It was announced that the service has plans to reboot the beloved teen comedy Saved by the Bell and now one of the show’s original stars says he’s open to return for the reboot if circumstances work out that way.

Speaking to Variety, Mark-Paul Gosselaar (who played Zack Morris) revealed that he first heard about the reboot for Peacock on Tuesday morning himself. He also noted that he hadn’t been approached about the reboot.

“I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning,” Gosselaar said. “Honestly, I was never approached. I haven’t been approached and I woke up to the news this morning with a ‘huh’ kind of response.”

He did go on to say that if something can be worked out between ABC, where he is currently starring in the upcoming black-ish spinoff series mixed-ish, and NBCUniversal, he would definitely be interested.

“I’ll allow them to talk first before I say, but yes, I’ve always been interested, yeah, of course,” he said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Saved by The Bell series takes place in the present day with Zach Morris now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those schools to the highest performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they’ve been missing. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who played A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano in the original, will reportedly be playing parents in the reboot.

Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez and Berkley are also set to produce.

Are you looking forward to a Saved by the Bell reboot? Do you hope that Gosselaar will get to return as Zack Morris?