Saved by the Bell Reboot Coming to NBC Streaming Service

The upcoming NBCUniversal streaming service finally has a name, a launch date, and a plan for several different originals for fans to enjoy once it arrives. The service is going to be called Peacock, after the iconic NBC logo, and launch in April 2020. These plans were announced on Tuesday morning along with a few reboots of popular series that will be coming to service after its launch. It was already known that a reboot of Punky Brewster was on the way, and the company has made no effort to hide its desire to relaunch The Office. This new wave of reboot announcements revealed that Peacock is also rebooting the sci-fi hit Battlestar Galactica, as well as beloved teen comedy Saved by the Bell.

Yes, the students of Bayside High are coming back for another round, with a couple of stars already locked in to return. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are returning to play A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in what is being looked at as a sequel to the original series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and other original stars are also in talks with NBCUniversal to reprise their classic roles.

The new series takes place in the present day, with Zach Morris now acting as the Governor of California. After getting into hot water for closing too many low-income schools, Morris introduces a proposal that sends the students from those closed schools to the highest-performing institutions in the state, including Bayside High. These new students will give the privileged kids at Bayside a little bit of the reality that they’ve been missing. Slater and Jessie will reportedly be parents in the reboot.

Great News creator Tracey Wigfield will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the Saved by the Bell reboot, following her new overall deal with NBCUniversal. She will be joined by original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario (Great News). Lopez and Berkley are also set to produce.

