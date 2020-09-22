Schitt's Creek Final Season Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Will Also Air on Comedy Central

✖

Fresh off the show's complete sweep of the Comedy categories at the Primetime Emmy awards last night, the final season of Schitt's Creek has a premiere date on Netflix. The sixth and final season of the series will debut on the streaming service on October 7th, but it's not your only opportunity to see the show as Variety reports Comedy Central will air the entire series starting on October 2. Comedy Central will air five episode per week every Friday. The Canadian produced series aired on television this spring, but has risen in popularity in the United States after premiering on Netflix with the first three seasons.

Schitt's Creek made Emmy history last night, sweeping the Comedy categories and taking home seven trophies and winning every major category. Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series with Catherine O'Hara nabbing Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Series creator and co-star Dan Levy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award along with Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (which he shared with co-director Andrew Cividino). Finally Annie Murphy nabbed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award, completing the sweep.

Following six seasons and eighty episodes, the series officially wrapped up earlier this year and Daniel Levy says that between the series finale and the show's Emmy wins last night it seems to him like the best time for the show to be over. That said, he didn't completely rule out the idea of a Schitt's Creek movie at some point when asked about it.

"If there ever is an idea that ever popped into my head [for a movie] worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point — because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye," Levy said. "So fingers crossed that we really get a good idea.”

Also starring Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson, Schitt's Creek is described as follows:

"When outrageously wealthy video-store magnate Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his soap-star wife Moira (Catherine O'Hara) and their two twentysomething children—hipster gallerist David (Daniel Levy) and career socialite Alexis (Annie Murphy)—suddenly find themselves broke, they have no choice but to move to Schitt's Creek, a small backwoods town Johnny once bought as a joke. With their pampered lives a memory, the Roses must face their humiliating hardship and figure out what it means to be a family, all within the unfamiliar environs of their new home."

The first five seasons of Schitt's Creek are streaming now on Netflix, as stated above the sixth and final season will debut on the service on Wednesday, October 7th.