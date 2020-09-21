Emmys: Old Crowd Footage Has the Internet Buzzing
Old crowd footage of the Emmys is driving the Internet wild right now. With the event going on over video conferencing software, a lot of people are curious to see what this iteration of the awards shows looks like with all the challenges there. Using old footage and recycling what you can trigger some easy nostalgia for the people at home. Social media is full of people complimenting the broadcast for stylistic choices. Hopefully, nothing goes wrong with Jimmy Kimmel as he hosts tonight. But, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s ready for things to get a little wacky earlier this week. There’s no safety net in place here.
The #Emmys opened by giving a statue to Catherine O’Hara. Great start to the socially-distanced awards show. Oh yeah, Jimmy Kimmel also gave a short monologue to an empty room with some fun use of archive crowd footage from previous Emmy Awards shows.— Dan Ficker (@deliriousguy) September 21, 2020
Kimmel said, “Nothing, really. I mean, honestly, nothing. If something happens technically, I will be touching upon all the skills I’ve acquired over the course of my life. I know one magic trick. I can kind of juggle. I guess I could draw caricatures of the crew. (Laughs.) We are heavily relying on Wi-Fi for this Emmys — more than any show ever has before.”
“I have a weird masochistic streak where I enjoy putting myself in difficult situations,” he added. “So if the worst happens and it all breaks down, there will definitely be a part of me that is amused by it. I sometimes step outside my body and laugh at myself. So whatever happens, it’ll be OK. I mean, it’s just a television show. It’s not like I’m flying a jet.”
Hamilton fans???
i just saw lin manuel miranda in my screen in the fake emmys crowd💀 when i tell you i jumped-— flora🌌| ZENDAYA WON (@wheelclairfilms) September 21, 2020
Not really
wait are there actually that many people in the crowd at the emmys— jade ミ☆ (@reinventluv) September 21, 2020
Everybody doesn't love it
I’m still getting used to empty sports stadiums with pipped in crowd noise, I’m not digging this #Zoom #Emmys.— Yolanda (@ScarlettYoli) September 21, 2020
Spooky vibes
looper: Views of the crowd from the 2020 #Emmy Awards! It's crazy to see an empty audience at one of the year's biggest awards shows! #Emmys #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/yxCl0z1O6z— zbudgetdirector (@zbudgetdirector) September 21, 2020
Is everybody okay?
NOT SOMEONE ON MY TL BEING WORRIED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF THE CROWD AT EMMYS HELPSJDGJSHSHSJSJ— eman (@whysepiphany) September 21, 2020
The Stress
This #Emmys audience is stressing me out...it’s old reaction shots right?? Like crowd footage from previous years?? RIGHT??— Andrea Rene (@andrearene) September 21, 2020
High praise
Loving the show so far - crowd cutaways were perfect & hilarious. For a pandemic awards show they’re doing great #Emmys https://t.co/0MPYQYFAst— Mara Davis (@MaraDavis) September 21, 2020
No lies detected
If you are uncomfortable with the #Emmys cutting too old footage of crowd reactions you may want to rethink your position on an edit button for Twitter.— Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) September 21, 2020
So close
Damn almost fell for that fake crowd footage #Emmys— Crystal Muguerza (@CrystalMuguerza) September 21, 2020
It was a wild time
This Emmys is very interesting so far, Kimmel doing good with no crowd— Kenan Stewart (@RealKenan) September 21, 2020