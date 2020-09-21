Emmys: Old Crowd Footage Has the Internet Buzzing

Old crowd footage of the Emmys is driving the Internet wild right now. With the event going on over video conferencing software, a lot of people are curious to see what this iteration of the awards shows looks like with all the challenges there. Using old footage and recycling what you can trigger some easy nostalgia for the people at home. Social media is full of people complimenting the broadcast for stylistic choices. Hopefully, nothing goes wrong with Jimmy Kimmel as he hosts tonight. But, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s ready for things to get a little wacky earlier this week. There’s no safety net in place here.

The #Emmys opened by giving a statue to Catherine O’Hara. Great start to the socially-distanced awards show. Oh yeah, Jimmy Kimmel also gave a short monologue to an empty room with some fun use of archive crowd footage from previous Emmy Awards shows. — Dan Ficker (@deliriousguy) September 21, 2020

Kimmel said, “Nothing, really. I mean, honestly, nothing. If something happens technically, I will be touching upon all the skills I’ve acquired over the course of my life. I know one magic trick. I can kind of juggle. I guess I could draw caricatures of the crew. (Laughs.) We are heavily relying on Wi-Fi for this Emmys — more than any show ever has before.”

“I have a weird masochistic streak where I enjoy putting myself in difficult situations,” he added. “So if the worst happens and it all breaks down, there will definitely be a part of me that is amused by it. I sometimes step outside my body and laugh at myself. So whatever happens, it’ll be OK. I mean, it’s just a television show. It’s not like I’m flying a jet.”

Did you like this choice? Let us know in the comments!