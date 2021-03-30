The Schitt's Creek Motel Is Now on the Market

✖

With the hit series Schitt’s Creek in the rearview mirror, the Hockley Motel in Ontario (the exterior location for the show's The Rosebud Motel) has found itself on the market. Deadline brings word of the listing for the property which is asking $2 million Canadian (roughly $1.6 million in US dollars). The hotel sits on 6.7 acres and includes 10 rooms (plus a 2 story "manager's suite & separate cottage"). Tragically the listing for the property notes that the hotel "is currently not operational" but that whoever becomes the new owner has the chance to create something very special as many Schitt's Creek fans will likely be eager to stay there once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

According to the Hollywood trade, the current owner of the property Jesse Tipping purchased it in 2012, three years before Schitt’s Creek premiered, for $820,000, meaning the upcoming sale will net them a healthy profit. It's unclear what will happen to the property when someone else buys the hotel, but it seems likely that anyone willing to snatch it up will no doubt exploit the fandom love for Schitt’s Creek in some form. Though it's worth noting that production on the hit comedy only shot exteriors at the Hockley Motel with interiors shot in studio.

Schitt's Creek made Emmy history at last year's ceremony, sweeping the Comedy categories and taking home seven trophies out of eight nominations (it was nominated twice in the writing category). Series star Eugene Levy won for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (his first career Emmy) with Catherine O'Hara nabbing Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Series creator and co-star Dan Levy took home the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award along with Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (which he shared with co-director Andrew Cividino). Co-star Annie Murphy also nabbed the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award, completing the sweep.

Following six seasons and eighty episodes, the series officially wrapped up last year and Daniel Levy says that between the series finale and the show's Emmy wins last night it seems to him like the best time for the show to be over. That said, he didn't completely rule out the idea of a Schitt's Creek movie at some point when asked about it.

"If there ever is an idea that ever popped into my head [for a movie] worthy of these wonderful people, it has to be really freakin’ good at this point — because this is a really nice way of saying goodbye," Levy said. "So fingers crossed that we really get a good idea.”

All six seasons of Schitt's Creek are streaming now on Netflix.