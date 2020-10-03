Netflix Surprise Releases Schitt's Creek's Final Season Early

✖

Netflix just dropped the final season of Schitt’s Creek a bit early and people are absolutely thrilled about it. Things were supposed to get rolling on Tuesday, but of course, 2020 is just full of wildness. With so many fans still at home looking for something to stream this weekend, releasing the final season of a beloved show out of the blue will probably do wonders for the brand. Ever since the pandemic hit, Schitt’s Creek may be more popular than ever. Netflix has now ensured that the show will dominate the streaming conversation today, and possibly through the weekend.

Comicbook.com’s Spencer Perry noted that Schitt’s Creek made Emmy history this year as it swept the Comedy categories and took home seven trophies overall. We also had the chance to speak with Emily Hampshire about the finale, and she just hopes that fans get everything they’ve wished for.

Couldn't wait until Tuesday... The final season of Schitt's Creek just hit Netflix! pic.twitter.com/uwum2H1mv3 — Netflix (@netflix) October 3, 2020

"So the end is coming up tonight. It's changed my life, and not in a way that most series, it changes your life in a monetary way. It definitely didn't do that. We shot in Canada, we made Canadian dollars," Hampshire, who plays Stevie on the series, joked. "It changed my life in the same way, I think, of people's lives who fell in love with this show, in that it was this kind of kind comedy. This show has this huge heart, that doesn't sacrifice its humor at all for it. It's really funny, but it also, you leave it feeling like you love these characters, and they love each other, and they're good to each other. I know that springs from the top. From the beginning, [co-creator and star] Dan [Levy] had a mandate that there will be no homophobia in Schitt's Creek, and the town will never be the butt of the joke, or the townspeople. That created this world of Schitt's Creek [being] such a safe space that I think people want to go live in for half an hour."

"I think, obviously, none of us want to be going through this pandemic right now, but there's something serendipitous about this ending during this time," Hampshire continued. "Because so many people have told us, we get a lot of DMs saying, 'Schitt's helped me through my chemo.' or 'Schitt's helped me come out to my family because we all watch it together.' And during this time, I think people are either quarantined with their family or they're alone, and I think it's creating this environment where you can bond with families that are different generations. Or if you're alone, Schitt's has been a chosen family to a lot of people. I just like that it's wrapping up during this time in a special way for people right now."

