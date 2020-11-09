Ken Spears, the Co-Creator of Scooby-Doo, Dies at 82

✖

Today, the animation fandom is taking time to mourn the loss of a great talent. A report from Variety confirms Ken Spears has passed away. The man was best-known for helping creator Scooby-Doo with co-creator Joe Ruby. Spears was 82 years old.

A statement was shared by Spears' family in the wake of his death. His son, Kevin Spears, says his father passed from complications stemming from Lewy body dementia.

(Photo: Hanna Barbera )

“Ken will forever be remembered for his wit, his story-telling, his loyalty to family, and his strong work ethic,” Kevin Spears said about his father. “Ken has not only made a lasting impression on his family, but he has touched the lives of many as co-creator of Scooby-Doo. Ken has been a role model for us throughout his life and he will continue to live on in our hearts.”

Spears began his journey back in March 1938 where he grew up in Los Angeles, California. He was close friends with son of William Hanna, and he was hired at Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1959 where he worked in sound editing. It was there Spears met Ruby, and the two established a partnership writing scripts right off the bat.

The two went on to create iconic series like Scooby-Doo, Dog Wonder, Jabberjaw, and Dynomutt. They went on to establish their own studio in 1977 called Ruby-Spears Productions. The pair producers several series such as Superman, Mister T, Alvin and the Chipmunks, and more. Spears and Ruby would continue their partnership until retirement called decades later. Earlier this August, reports were shared that Ruby had passed away, and Spears has followed just months later.

Our thoughts are with Spears' loved ones at this time. May he rest in peace.