‘Supernatural’ Spotlights Castiel In First Scoobynatural Deleted Scene

Supernatural is waiting for its next season to go live, but that doesn’t mean fans are left twiddling around until the fall. Thanks to the team at Supernatural, a big deleted scene from the show’s Scooby-Doo crossover has gone up, and it sees Castiel take on a new role.

No, it’s not a pizza man. It seems Castiel got a taste of the waiter life, and he got the job courtesy of Shaggy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Entertainment Weekly shared the exclusive clip, and it features Castiel and Scooby-Doo waiting a ghost together. As the team tries to isolate a wraith, the angel teams up with Shaggy and Scooby to capture the ghost.

Naturally, the phantom isn’t too keen on eating, but he sits down none the less. With Shaggy acting chef, Scooby and Castiel bookend the wraith as they bring out piles of food. The sleuthing dog is able to grind pepper over the meal, but things halt when Castiel tries to put salt on the dish.

Clearly, salt and spirits don’t mix well. It was a great try though!

Castiel’s attempt to pour salt on the wraith backfires as the phantom chases them out of the room, but it is the kind of hijinks you would expect from Scooby-Doo. In the past, showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb told fans this scene had to be cut for time’s sake, but it left fans desperate to see the gag. Now, the clip is out for all to enjoy, and it will be included on the Blu-ray, DVD release of Supernatural: The Complete Thirteenth Season.

Do you want Supernatural to do other cartoon crossovers down the line? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Not quite sure what this Supernatural crossover is all about? You can check out the official synopsis for “ScoobyNatural” below.

“Scoobynatural” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) JINKIES! “SUPERNATURAL” GETS ANIMATED WHEN SAM, DEAN AND CASTIEL ARE TRANSPORTED INTO THE WORLD OF SCOOBY DOO – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are transported into the animated world of Scooby Doo where they join forces with the Scooby gang to solve a ghostly mystery.