Scrubs Stars Have Mini-Reunion: "Getting the Band Back Together"

This isn't a J.D. daydream. Scrubs cast members Zach Braff (J.D. Dorian), John C. McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox), Christa Miller (Jordan Sullivan), and Sarah Chalke (Elliot Reid) were pictured with The Talk host Amanda Kloots in a new photo shared to social media. "Getting the band back together," McGinley wrote on Twitter/X. Miller, who played his on-screen ex-wife, captioned the photo on Instagram: "Impromptu pizza party with my Scrubs."

See McGinley's post below.

…getting the band back together! pic.twitter.com/QUDThCXkD2 — John C. McGinley (@JohnCMcGinley) April 15, 2024

Miller has teased that the hospital-set sitcom, which ran for seven seasons on NBC and two seasons on ABC, could be resuscitated with a revival movie — and that the cast has been pestering Miller's husband, series creator Bill Lawrence, to write the script.

"All of us at Scrubs beg Bill for the Scrubs movie," she told The Hollywood Reporter last year. "And we'll bring Brendan Fraser [who played Jordan's cancer-stricken brother, Ben] back to life; we all want the Scrubs movie. I'm hoping. We torture Bill."



"All those guys are my very close friends, so every night that we see Bill — at bar night, we talked about it. And Bill's like, 'Can we have one moment that we don't talk about it?' And we're like, 'No,'" she continued. "I think he might do it, it's just that he's so busy right now."

Lawrence went on to co-create the Apple TV hit Ted Lasso and the dramedy Shrinking, currently in production on its second season. Scrubs co-stars and real-life best buds Braff and Donald Faison, who played J.D.'s best friend Turk, recently reunited for a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, and they've hosted their Scrubs rewatch podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends since 2020.

"In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they're all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn't the work, it's because we actually love hanging out," Lawrence previously told Variety about rounding up the cast for a Scrubs reunion movie. "I think it's inevitable that it happens."

Scrubs featured an ensemble cast that included Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa, Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso, and Neil Flynn as the Janitor. The series is available to stream on Hulu.