Scrubs Creator Offers Movie Update

In this age of Hollywood, intellectual property rules all. If most studios were given the choice of developing an entirely new project or redeveloping something that aired, say, a decade or so ago, most studio executives would likely go with the latter. That's why it's perfectly reasonable in the year 2023 to expect new episodes or films based on Scrubs, a series that last aired 13 years ago. The topic of reboots and requels is so common, in fact, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has said it's inevitable the cast and crew of the property return for new content at some point in the future.

"In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they're all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn't the work, it's because we actually love hanging out," the writer said in a recent interview with Variety. "I think it's inevitable that it happens."

All these years later, Lawrence says those that partook in the show are still great friends in real life.

"You'll see her and Jason Segel, John McGinley, Zach Braff, and I think Busy [Philipps] might be there. It's all these people with drinks, shaking hands anyways. But I hope to bring it back around," Lawrence said of his wife's, actor and Scrubs star Christa Miller, Instagram account. "That's part of the infectious vibe of some of our shows — that people end up sincerely enjoying each other and hanging out anyway."

If a Scrubs movie were to happen, the writer thinks virtually every actor would return.

"I've been very lucky in my career that 99% of people I've worked with have been people I'd want to spend time with anyway. I think everybody from Spin City – except Connie Britton because she was always so busy on other shows, but I'll get her sooner or later – was on Scrubs," he concluded. "It just keeps going around. I don't ever want to infiltrate it too much, but I think people will see more of Neil Flynn next year. I'd love to find a way to get somebody from Ted Lasso into this world."

Scrubs is streaming in its entirety on both Prime Video and Hulu.

What other early-2000s shows would you like to see return? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat!