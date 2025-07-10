Scrubs Reboot Gets an Exciting Update (& Two More Returning Stars)

“My Reunion?” The Scrubs reboot has been ordered straight-to-series at ABC for the 2025-2026 season, with Zach Braff returning as Dr. John “J.D.” Dorian. According to Variety, Braff will be joined by original series regulars Sarah Chalke as J.D.’s wife and fellow doctor, Elliot Reid, and Donald Faison as J.D.’s best friend, Dr. Christopher Turk. Scrubs series creator Bill Lawrence is executive producing the revival that has more as-yet-unannounced cast members expected to return from the original series.

“Scrubs means so very much to me,” Lawrence said in a statement. “So excited for the chance to get the band back together.”

Per the logline, “J.D. (Braff) and Turk (Faison) scrub in together for the first time in a long time — medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way.”

LEFT TO RIGHT: ELLIOT (SARAH CHALKE), J.D. (ZACH BRAFF), TURK (DONALD FAISON)

In the 2001 pilot, J.D., Turk, and Elliot interned at Sacred Heart Hospital, staffed with the likes of nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), the Janitor (Neil Flynn), Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), and chief of medicine Dr. Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins). Seasons 1-8 took place at the original Sacred Heart, which was torn down and then rebuilt on a med school campus by the time of season 9, when doctors J.D., Turk, Cox, and a retired Kelso taught classes and mentored medical students Lucy Bennett (Kerry Bishé), Denise “Jo” Mahoney (Eliza Coupe), Cole Aaronson (Dave Franco), and Ed Dhandapani (Aziz Ansari).

Scrubs aired 182 episodes over nine seasons between 2001 and 2010, including the first seven seasons on NBC and a final two on ABC. We last saw J.D. and a pregnant Elliot take a “babymoon” in the season 9 episode “Our Stuff Gets Real,” which also guest-starred Christa Miller as Jordan. Cox and Turk were the only characters from the original series to appear in the “Our Thanks” series finale in 2010.

McGinley and Miller hinted exes-turned-couple Cox and Jordan would also appear in the revival when they were photographed in a mini-cast reunion photo in 2024.

“In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out,” Lawrence previously told Variety about rounding up the cast for a Scrubs reunion. “I think it’s inevitable that it happens.”

Original Scrubs writer-consulting producer Tim Hobert and writer-story editor Aseem Batra are showrunning the revival for ABC. Lawrence serves as executive producer with Braff, Faison, and Chalke also executive producing and starring. Disney’s 20th Television is the studio. The first nine seasons of Scrubs are available to stream on Hulu.