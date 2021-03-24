Scrubs Star Sarah Chalke Comments On Possible Reunion Movie

✖

Though the popular sitcom Scrubs has been off the air for over ten years at this point, the series has remained popular thanks to constant syndication reruns over the years and streaming availability on Netflix/Hulu. Even with all the years behind them, and tragically the death of some key cast members, there's still some clamor for more like with any other remotely popular property. Speaking in a new interview, series star Sarah Chalke was asked about a reunion or reboot of Scrubs happening in the future, and she confirms that not only is she game, but there have been talks!

"I would be into it. I would love to do it," Chalke revealed to Variety about Scrubs reboot. "We’ve talked about. I think everybody’s lives is so crazy, but we all talk about how cool it’d be to do something like the 'Psych' cast. I think it’d be so much fun to do something like that." As Psych fans will know well, the hit USA Network series released two movies starring the cast that aired after the show had concluded. Psych: The Movie premiered three years after the shoe was off the air with Psych 2: Lassie Come Home arriving three years after that.

This also isn't the first time that someone from the Scrubs cast has pointed at Psych as the model for what the series could be doing with Zach Braff himself previously addressing it on Fake Doctors, Real Friends -- a rewatch podcast for the long-running sitcom that he hosts with Donald Faison.

"We talk about that, because I point to Psych, who's now made 2 successful films," Braff said author BJ Mendelson in a June 2020 episode. "It would be fun. I think it would be fun for us to all do something like that. We just have to get Disney to be into it and Bill Lawrence to be into it. I think it will happen; the fans seem to really want it to happen."

One person that, while not outright opposed to the idea, is skepticle of the whole thing is series creator Bill Lawrence. Speaking during a reunion panel at Vulture Festival in 2018, Lawrence said: “I would do anything to get to work with not only this group [but the entire crew]. … It was the best time in my life....sometimes reboots — not all the time — feel like a money grab.”

For the time being though, Scrubs is streaming on both Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.