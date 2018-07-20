SDCC 2018: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Panel Recap

After a star-studded season finale of Big Bang Theory, the show’s writers are ready for another groundbreaking season, they revealed at Friday’s San Diego Comic Con writers’ room panel.

After a sizzle reel of last season’s most memorable moments, including Sheldon and Amy’s wedding, officiated by Mark Hamill of Star Wars, the writers of the hit CBS series opened up about the Season 11 finale and what’s next for the BBT crew in a panel moderated by actor Jerry O’Connell.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steve Holland revealed that Hamill originally didn’t have a script for the wedding episode, and requested to sit in the writers’ room as they threw ideas around

“I was like, ‘Yes, Mark Hamill, I think we can make room for that in our schedule,” he joked.

It was then that Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj Koothrappali on the show, made a surprise appearance, revealing that he’s more than happy to be the only single character on the show, especially due to the possibilities for guest stars it leaves him.

“I like it, it leaves room for a spin-off. But it wouldn’t be like Young Sheldon, it would be like old and fat Raj,” he joked.

He also admitted that while he “hates” watching himself, he does watch re-runs of Big Bang Theory, which he called a testament to the writing and acting.

Mayim Bialik, who plays Amy Farrah Fowler, also made a surprise appearance to talk about her “pile of swans” wedding dress and her character’s relationship with Sheldon.

“When I said those vows, I said them in front of people I love and care for as me and also as that character, so all that richness gets added in,” she said of her wedding.

When asked how Amy is going to maintain her sense of self and individuality after becoming a wife, writer Maria Ferrari said that as a wife and mom herself, she tries to put her own experiences and those of women she knows into the character.

“A lot of things that have happened, we try to draw from that,” Holland added, calling the writers’ room a kind of group “therapy.”

As for next season? One of the writers said it best, joking, “Bring your own tissues.”

Big Bang Theory returns on Monday, September 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS