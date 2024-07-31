SDCC 2024: Justin Hartley “Would Love” a Smallville Reunion on Tracker

After one explosive first season, CBS’ hit series Tracker will soon be back for more episodes. The show’s ensemble cast is led by actor Justin Hartley, who is best known by generations of fans for playing Kevin Pearson on This Is Us and Oliver Queen / Green Arrow on Smallville. The first season of Tracker already played into Hartley’s television past by reuniting him with This Is Us‘ Jennifer Morrison — and apparently, an appearance from a fellow Smallville alum definitely isn’t out of the question. While speaking to ComicBook at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Harley expressed that it would be “wonderful” to reunite with any of his Smallville cast mates on the show. Jensen Ackles, who will be appearing on Tracker Season 2 as Russell Shaw, did previously play Jason Teague on Smallville, but did not overlap with Hartley’s tenure.

“I don’t know,” Hartley revealed. “I don’t know. We have everyone’s number. We’ll see. Yeah. I don’t know how busy people are, but it would be lovely. It would be wonderful. I would love that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He was a loner at times,” Hartley said of comparisons between Oliver and Tracker‘s Colter Shaw. “He had strong conviction about certain things. I think Oliver, the way that I played him, was a little bit more politically motivated than Colter. I don’t know if Colter has that, necessarily. Colter, you could call him a vigilante in ways. He breaks the law every once in a while. He does what he needs to do to get the job done. Oliver was a lot like that. Maybe a little more bold. He had more resources for sure. He was richer. And he dressed differently.”

What Is Season 2 of Tracker About?

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as reward-seeker Colter Shaw, and is based on the book series by best-selling author Jeffery Deaver. Season 2 is expected to pick up on Colter’s reconnection with his siblings, played by Melissa Roxburgh and Ackles.

“When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it’s cool, and it’s great,” Hartley told Deadline after the Tracker Season 1 finale. “But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So…while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2.”

Season 2 of Tracker will premiere exclusively on CBS on Sunday, October 13th.