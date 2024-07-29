Tracker Season 2 Premiere Date Moved Up by CBS

The number one new series on TV is coming back to primetime a little earlier than expected. When CBS first announced its Fall 2024 premiere schedule, Tracker was slated to return to Sunday nights on October 27th. This past week, the network revealed a change of plans, one that will Tracker back on the air a full two weeks earlier.

CBS has given a great block to Tracker‘s Season 2 premiere, which will now take place on Sunday, October 13th. The series will air its premiere at 8pm ET, up an hour from its regular Season 1 time, and will be the lead-in to the Season 26 finale of Big Brother. The next two Sundays after that will see Tracker air its new episodes at 8:30pm ET, before settling into its permanent 8pm time on November 3rd.

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as reward-seeker Colter Shaw, and is based on the book series by best-selling author Jeffery Deaver. The first season followed a procedural format, but featured one main mystery that consistently nagged at Colter. That mystery was addressed at the end of Season 1, as Colter reconnected with his siblings (guest stars Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles), but nothing has been solved quite yet. The death of Colter’s father will open the series up to an even bigger mystery in Season 2.

“When you have a show like this, and you end it in such a good way, and you wrap up all these stories in a pretty little bow, it’s cool, and it’s great,” Hartley told Deadline after the . “But we have a whole other season to shoot that we have to make better than Season 1. So…while we wanted all those storylines wrapped up, we also wanted those bows to sort of lead to other questions- bigger, deeper questions — about his past. So I think we did that in answering some of these questions that we had built up all year. I think we did a good job of making sure that the answers to those questions then lead to a bigger mystery, something that we can unpack in Season 2.”

In addition to the show’s return, Tracker fans will be anxious to see the return of several big guest stars in Season 2. Roxburgh and Ackles are at the top of most lists, along with Hartley’s real-life wife, Sofa Pernas, who appeared as reward-seeking rival Billie.