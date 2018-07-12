By the Fanny Pack of Grayskull, Mattel Offers SDCC-Exclusive Masters of the Universe Belt of Power

Lost in the flood of Star Wars and Pokemon releases coming to Comic Con International in San Diego next week from Mattel is fans’ best opportunity to wear fuzzy britches like He-Man and his fellow Masters of the Universe.

…Wait, what?

That’s right: The Masters of the Universe He-Man Belt of Power, available next week for $25 at the Mattel booth at San Diego Comic Con, gives fans a fanny pack with art that resembles a belt worn by He-Man or Man-at-Arms…and a tuft of fur that provides the appearance of furry briefs like those worn by Conan the Barbarian, the people of Skartaris in Warlord…or, indeed, He-Man himself.

The Mattel Shop is currently conducting pre-sales of Exclusives to Comic Con attendees, which means you need an active member ID or badge number to qualify.

Here’s the details via Mattel’s website: Pre-sale orders available only in the 48 contiguous United States. Limit 4 per item per customer. Orders made by the same customer in excess of the limit will not be honored. Discounts, offers, and promotions cannot be applied to San Diego Comic-Con items. Attendee must confirm pre-sale purchase by checking in at the Mattel booth (#2945) at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con: San Diego Convention Center, 111 Harbor Dr., San Diego, CA 92101, July 18 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, July 19–21 from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM, or July 22 from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM. Attendee must show their 2018 San Diego Comic-Con badge, their ID, and order confirmation. The name on the SDCC attendee badge and ID must match the name on the order. Orders will be shipped after the event ends.

You can check them out below, along with the official description of the product from Mattel:

Masters of the Universe He-Man Belt of Power

Celebrate the powerful heritage of the Masters of the Universe™ and become the world’s mightiest warrior with He-Man’s iconic fur loincloth and Belt of Power. The hero’s signature belt has authentic design and is full of secret compartments. Prepare for epic adventures and store all your battle gear inside the zippered pouch. When confronted by the evil Skeletor™ or Hordak™, activate the powers of Grayskull™ and unleash what’s hidden within!

The He-Man™ Belt of Power comes with a built in “fur” loincloth, a fully adjustable strap for all day comfort wear, and a special zippered compartment. Wear it and contain the Power of Grayskull™, just like He-Man™, Master of the Universe!

$25