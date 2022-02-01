On Tuesday, Paramount+ announced that it would renew military drama SEAL Team for its sixth season. SEAL Team “follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.” David Boreanaz leads the series as Jason Hayes, the “respected and intense” team leader. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks co-star in the series. Benjamin Cavell created SEAL Team for CBS in 2017. The series moved to Paramount+ with its fifth season, which premiered in October.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL Team back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series in a press release. “The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

CBS Studios produces SEAL Team. Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and David Boreanaz are its executive producers.

According to the show’s official synopsis, “SEAL Team is a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask of them. Jason Hayes is the respected, intense leader of the Tier One team whose home life has suffered as a result of his extensive warrior’s existence. His team includes his trusted confidant, Ray Perry, the longest-tenured operator with whom Jason shares an ingrained shorthand; Sonny Quinn, an exceptional, loyal soldier with a checkered past who still combats self-destructive tendencies; and Clay Spenser, a young, multilingual, second-generation SEAL with insatiable drive and dedication. Vital to the team’s success is Ensign Lisa Davis, a no-nonsense, take-charge officer. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tight-knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication even in the face of overwhelming odds.”

SEAL Team is streaming now on Paramount+.