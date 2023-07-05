Secret Invasion Reveals a Surprising Tie to Black Widow

Secret Invasion debuted its third episode on Wednesday, continuing to tell its genre-bending and paranoid political thriller — and dropping a tie to a recent Marvel Cinematic Universe hit in the process. Spoilers for the third episode of Secret Invasion below! Only look if you want to know! The episode's first scene flashes back to 1998, revealing a scene between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Varra (Charlayne Woodard) at a diner. In an attempt to show audiences Fury's whisper network of shapeshifting Skrull agents, it is revealed that Varra obtained information that will, in his words, catch the attention of "Dreykov's men." This is a reference to General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), the architect of the Black Widow program and the Red Room, who becomes the main villain of 2021's Black Widow movie.

While Dreykov's appearance in Black Widow is set over twenty years after this Secret Invasion flashback, meaning whatever intel Fury and Varra acquired isn't enough to take him down, it is still an interesting tie nonetheless.

Is Nick Fury's Wife a Skrull?

Episode 3 of Secret Invasion confirmed that Varra — who also goes by the human identity of Priscilla — is a Skrull who arrived on Earth in the 1990s.

"[Being a husband] might be harder than that other life he has! That is not an easy person living in that house with him, apparently," Jackson said in a recent chat with Marvel.com. "It's good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he's not alone in the fight or in the world, and it could be even better that they know that someone is a Skrull. My Skrullmance."

What Is Secret Invasion About?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

"People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right," Mendelsohn told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. "But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that."

Are you enjoying Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? What do you think of this tie to Black Widow? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

New episodes of Secret Invasion debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.