Secret Invasion: Ben Mendelsohn Praises MCU Newcomer Emilia Clarke

In just a matter of days, audiences will be treated to Secret Invasion, the latest live-action Disney+ series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Secret Invasion will follow a crop of established MCU characters and new faces, and it sounds like that resulted in a unique rapport on set. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about Secret Invasion, Talos actor Ben Mendelsohn offered high praise for his onscreen daughter, G'iah (Emilia Clarke).

"One of the great gifts, for me on this was having this fabulous person and fabulous actor come in and inhabit Talos' daughter, and just be able to bring that whole dimension to it," Mendelsohn explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "People haven't seen it, so, you know, you ain't getting nothing from me, right. But we do deal a lot more with what's going on. I mean, one spoiler. I will give you. There is an invasion in the show, right? It is a secret. That's the other part of it. But getting to deal with the rifts, the fault lines of that invasion, we get to explore different starts to that. But this gangster here."

"We had a good time," Clarke echoed. "We had such a good time."

What is Secret Invasion about?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Are you excited for Disney+'s Secret Invasion series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21st. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.