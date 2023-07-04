Don't Expect Don Cheadle to Suit Up as War Machine in Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios has finally released the first two episodes of their latest project, which just so happens to be the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion. Initial reviews for Secret Invasion have been pretty mixed, but it looks like another eventful addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga. Secret Invasion brings back numerous faces from previous projects, like Cobie Smulders and even Don Cheadle. The former had a pretty crazy return, while the latter appeared in a more tame manner than usual. Cheadle appears in the series as James Rhodes, but it looks like he's leaving his armored counterpart behind this time around. According to a recent issue of Empire Magazine (via The Direct), it has been confirmed that War Machine will not be making an appearance in Secret Invasion. Cheadle also explains his very different role for the series in the same issue.

"Rhodey's got a new role in this one," Cheadle revealed in a new interview for Empire Magazine. "Our very first scene is Rhodey and Nick Fury locking horns. Rhodey isn't an adversary, but he's being more adversarial than they have been before. That's always been Rhodey's cross to bear. Is he going to stay within the confines of being a military man following the chain of command, or is he going outside the box?"

What is happening in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion centers around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

The first two episodes of Secret Invasion are currently streaming on Disney+ and the third will hit the streaming service this Wednesday. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Secret Invasion as we learn them.

