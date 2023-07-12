Secret Invasion Reveals the Origin of Nick Fury's Wife

Secret Invasion revealed the origins of Nick Fury's wife, Priscilla, in an episode full of twists and turns. Episode 4's in the era of Marvel TV shows usually tend to be where the rubber hits the road. Secret Invasion is no different as Priscilla Fury enters the picture much more prominently. Episode 3 ended with Priscilla calling a mysterious individual on her cell phone. *Spoiler alert that ends up being a familiar face!* But, after all the "chips" are on the table and a confrontation must occur, Fury's wife tells the story of the woman who's identity she had to take on to marry the spy.

Dr. Priscilla Davis was just a normal woman with a congenital heart defect. During her illness, she decided that she didn't want her family to see her suffering. However, Varra was going to visit her everyday in the hospital. It feels like the Skrull came to care for the woman in her last days. But, she had to complete her mission and the original Priscilla was the perfect host to slip by Fury's ever-watchful eyes. The performance by Charlayne Woodard during Secret Invasion makes you believe every word. When they diverge, the emotions are some of the best we've seen on one of these Disney+ TV shows. In her promise to the dying woman, she said no harm would come to Fury, and she keeps that vow.

Nick Fury's Wife Is A Skrull And That's Complicated

When Secret Invasion revealed that Priscilla was a Skrull, there were so many questions among the fans. It feels like the last two episodes have tried to address how that dynamic would effectively function in their household. It can't be easy for two cultures so wildly different to meet in the middle. (A lot of people have reevaluated that part from Captain America: The Winter Soldier where Fury got kicked out by his wife differently now.) Samuel L. Jackson talked about it after Episode 2.

"[Being a husband] might be harder than that other life he has! That is not an easy person living in that house with him, apparently," Jackson told Marvel.com in an interview. "It's good that the audience knows that Fury has someone and he's not alone in the fight or in the world, and it could be even better that they know that someone is a Skrull. My Skrullmance."

Samuel L. Jackson's Relationship With Charlayne Woodard

Funnily enough, Charlayne Woodard has worked with Jackson multiple times in the past. Both Varra and her human form, Priscilla, are played by Charlayne Woodard, someone Jackson has known for decades. (In fact, the actress is friends with the Marvel star's wife in real life!) Still, you can see both Woodard and Jackson bring a history to this couple and a sort of care that feels missing from some of the MCU's signature romances.

"Charlayne and I have known each other for quite a long time from our New York theater days when she was a hoofer and dancer, singer, and doing all this other stuff," Jackson mused. "We've known each other for quite a long time. She's an amazing actor. When they cast her, I was very happy to know that she's very, very good friends with my wife, so she didn't have to worry about that whole set romance thing."

"Everybody loves something or someone, hopefully, or someone loves them that gives them an opportunity to let their defenses down, to open themselves up to the pain of loss or the joy of belonging, and she's that person, even though it's a tortured kind of romance," Jackson observed. "Nick Fury loves someone, and he does suffer loneliness when she's not there."

Secret Invasion Continues To Get Wilder

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series that premiered June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

