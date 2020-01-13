Dave Bautista Joins Jason Momoa for See Season 2

Dave Bautista is joining the cast of the second season of See, the Apple TV+ series set in a distant future in which humankind is blind save for a pair of twins born with the mythic ability to see. The series stars Aquaman star Jason Momoa as Baba Voss, the father of those twins. Per Deadline, Bautista joins the series alongside returning cast members Alfre Woodard (Paris,) Hera Hilmar (Maghra,) Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane,) and Christian Carmago (Tamacti Jun.)

See stars Momoa as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. It’s not clear what role Bautista is playing in the high-concept series penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, The Girl in the Spider’s Web) and directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

Momoa has previously described his work on See as his best work and compared it to his Game of Thrones character, Khal Drogo.

“Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on,” Momoa said. “He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfill any of that. Even in [Netflix’s Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me. In this, by the second episode, I’m 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I’ve never experienced a dad role. I’ve never had the opportunity to go to these places before.”

The role on See marks the major television acting role for Bautista who, outside of the WWE, is best known for his role as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy series though See isn’t the only project Bautista and Momoa are in together. Both actors are in the upcoming Dune film. Dune will see Momoa as Duncan Idaho, the sword master of the film’s main family, House Atreides, while Bautista will play Glossu Rabban, the “brutish” nephew of the villainous Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard).

The cast for the Dune movie also includes Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam. That film is expected in theaters on December 18th.

The first season of See is available on Apple TV+.

