Jason Momoa's See Season 2 Set to Resume Filming in October

The second season of See, the Apple TV+ series from Jason Momoa, is set to go back in front of the cameras next month. The second season, which cast Guardians of the Galaxy's Dave Bautista back in January, was set to go into production earlier this year but had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. See is set in a distant future, in which humankind is blind except for a pair of twins born with the ability to see. The series stars Momoa as Baba Voss, the father of the twins, alongside Alfre Woodard (Paris), Hera Hilmar (Maghra), Sylvia Hoeks (Queen Kane), and Christian Carmago (Tamacti Jun).

Not entirely unlike Children of Men, there are those who wand to kill the children and those who see them as hope for a new future. As such, Voss must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes the children's ability to see is born out of witchcraft, and wants them destroyed. It's not clear what role Bautista is playing in the high-concept series penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, The Girl in the Spider's Web) and directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire).

Deadline is reporting that See will return to production on October 14 at Cinespace Film Studios in Toronto. The second season is expected to film through March 2021. Apple TV+ will also reportedly put Invasion and For All Mankind back into production between now and then.

Momoa has previously described See as his best work, and compared Voss to his Game of Thrones character, Khal Drogo.

"Just imagine if Khal Drogo actually lived on," Momoa said. "He never got to be a father. I never got to fulfill any of that. Even in [Netflix’s Frontier], I had a kid and my family was taken from me. In this, by the second episode, I'm 60 years old with 15-year-old twins. Even though he’s a warrior, he’s a man trying to keep his family together. I've never experienced a dad role. I've never had the opportunity to go to these places before."

While Momoa has Game of Thrones on his resume, this will be the first time since his WWE days that Bautista has spent a lot of time on a TV set. He also has Dune hitting theaters in December.

The first season of See is available on Apple TV+.